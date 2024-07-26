Rays trade pitcher Zach Eflin to Baltimore Orioles

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Tampa Bay Rays made a high-profile trade, this time sending right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin to the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles.

Eflin is 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA so far this season after posting a 3.50 ERA in his first season with the Rays last year.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Zach Eflin #24 of the Tampa Bya Rays pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot park on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

In exchange for the 30-year-old Eflin, Baltimore traded three prospects from its farm system – outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-hander Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath – to Tampa Bay.

Eflin signed a three-year contract prior to the 2023 season and is owed $18 million next year. He joins an Orioles squad that's atop the division at 61-41.

The Rays entered Friday with a 52-51 record, four games back of a Wild Card spot.

The team's latest deal comes after the Rays announced early Friday it was trading popular outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners for two minor leaguers and a player to be named later.

