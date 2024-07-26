Rays deal Randy Arozarena to Seattle Mariners

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Tampa Bay Rays traded star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners for a handful of prospects, it was announced overnight.

The Mariners gave up two prospects in the minor leagues - outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins - for the 29-year-old slugger.

Arozarena got off to a slow start to the season but had been on the upswing as of late, slashing at a .284/.397/.904 line since June 1 with seven homers over that 43-game span.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 15: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

The Rays sit at 9 ½ games out of first place in the AL East and 52-51 on the season but only four games out in the AL Wild Card.

The Mariners sit at 53-51 on the season, one game behind the Astros in the AL West standings. They'll hope Arozarena can give a jolt to an outfield that has seen some injuries as of late.

"Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "He’s going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup."

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tu Expand

Arozarena was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals and made his MLB debut in 2019 before the Rays traded for him that year. He set the MLB record for home runs in a postseason with 10 in 2020 when Tampa Bay advanced to the World Series.

The next year, he won AL Rookie of the Year honors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.