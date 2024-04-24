Reggie Bush finally gets his Heisman Trophy back

article

Wednesday marked a historic day in college football after the Heisman Trophy Trust reinstated the 2005 Heisman Trophy to former University of Southern California running back, Reggie Bush.

The trust said they’ve returned the trophy to Bush, adding that he’ll be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies moving forward, beginning this fall.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," said Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Trust. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

The college standout helped USC win two national championships during his tenure. Bush was awarded the top player in college football in 2005 after amassing more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring 18 touchdowns in 2005. His 784 first-place votes were the fifth most in Heisman history. He then went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL.

"No one can take from you what God has for you," Bush wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

USC President Carol Folt issued a supportive statement following the announcement.

"I am so happy for Reggie and the entire Trojan Family. He won our hearts during his illustrious career and deserved to have his well-earned honor restored," said Folt. "We are looking forward to celebrating with him and his family and are proud we were able to stand with him as an advocate."

REGGIE BUSH at the UCLA Bruins against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles Saturday Dec. 4, 2005. USC won 66-19. (Photo by Jay Drowns/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

USC football coach Lincoln Riley also offered his words of support.

We are thrilled that Reggie's athletic accomplishments as one of the greatest to ever play the game can officially be recognized. For a long time, the Heisman and USC have been synonymous and being able to acknowledge all eight of our winners is extraordinary."

The reinstatement provides a happy ending following years of tribulation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In 2010, USC returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.

He filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in Aug. 2023. He accused the collegiate athletic oversight organization of falsely claiming he had a "pay-to-play" arrangement while starting for the Trojans.

The Trust said in a statement that its decision followed a "deliberative process" in which it closely monitored changes in the college football landscape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.