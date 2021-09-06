Tom Brady says he had COVID-19 after Bucs' Super Bowl parade

article

The Buccaneers have just a couple more days to get ready for the season opener against the Cowboys. The Super Bowl champs went through practice in pads Sunday and Bruce Arians is excited about what he saw.

The coach says the biggest challenge this year is staying healthy, especially when it comes to COVID-19. Tom Brady revealed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he caught COVID after the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade back in February.

The news came two days after Coach Arians said the team was 100% vaccinated. But Brady still feels this fall the virus is going to be more of a factor.

"Just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans," he told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the virus hit the Cowboys this weekend. Zach Martin, their Pro Bowl right guard who's vaccinated, tested positive. He will have to miss at least five days, which rules him out for Thursday night's game.