U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Tampa is first Florida competition in nearly four decades

The best of the best will be showcasing their skills this weekend at Amalie Arena as gymnasts from across the country will be in Tampa to compete at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

This year's competition marks the first time the U.S. Gymnastics Championship has been held in Florida in nearly 40 years. The only other time the Sunshine State hosted the championship was in Jacksonville in 1985. So there will be a lot of eyes on Tampa this weekend as these gymnasts compete for a championship title.

Roughly 150 gymnasts have been practicing and preparing for the weekend’s competitions. Many of them have already made a name for themselves as Olympians like Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will be competing alongside World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik and World Bronze Medalist Brody Malone.

National champions will be crowned in both the men’s and women’s junior and senior divisions. However, there is a lot on the line as the 2022-23 USA Gymnastics National Team will also be announced at the competition’s conclusion.

Competitions begin on Thursday, August 18, and will go through Sunday, August 21. Tickets are available for the weekend’s competitions.

For more information, visit https://www.amaliearena.com/events/detail/gymnastics-2022

There will also be a FlipZone fan fest area open Friday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. -6:15 p.m. in Thunder Alley, complete with demonstrations, activities for kids, and a variety of stations to learn about the fundamentals of gymnastics. Food and beverages will also be available.