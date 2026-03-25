USF football players aim to impress NFL scouts at 2026 Pro Day

The Brief The USF football team held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday. 22 different NFL scouts were in attendance. USF has not had a player drafted since 2018.



It was a day of excitement and anticipation at USF's football facility.

What they're saying:

"I was super nervous," Former USF linebacker Jhalyn Shuler said.

The former Bulls had some nerves because 22 NFL scouts were in the building for Pro Day.

"It's a job interview," Shuler said.

It's a job interview all of these players have been dreaming of since they first put on a helmet.

"The opportunity to come out here and showcase my talent alone is a blessing," Former USF linebacker Mac Harris said.

However, the players say the biggest blessing of them all is not that their dreams are on the horizon. It's the fact they were able to reunite with their old teammates on the football field.

Local perspective:

"I love being out here with my boys one last time," Former USF cornerback De'Shawn Rucker said. "Seeing all of the hard work we put in since last year and the year before. It was pretty exciting to see honestly. I am just proud of these guys for showcasing their ability."

The Bulls believe they all showed they can play at the next level.

"We feel like we put in the amount of work that we needed to come out here and do what we need to," Shuler said.

By the numbers:

The Bulls want to have at least one player selected. USF has not had a player hear his name called on draft night since Lakewood High School alum Marquez Valdes-Scantling back in 2018. They believe this class will be the ones to change that.

"I would love to be that person," Shuler said. "The only thing I would love more than that is for everybody around me, for all of us to get drafted."

They say getting drafted into any team would be special.

"Wherever the chips fall, that's where we will pick them up and play," Harris said.

No matter what's next, one thing is for certain — these former USF players will never forget where they came from.

"I am a Bull for life," Rucker said.

And they plan on keeping the friendships they have formed with the football team for life.

What's next:

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23.