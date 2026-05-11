Bradenton police detail tragic pool party drowning that led to a mother's arrest: 'No one was watching'

The Brief Rosette Pierrecius, 32, was arrested after her 4-year-old daughter was found at the bottom of a pool during an after-hours party Saturday night in Bradenton. Surveillance video from the Kendall Ridge Apartment complex revealed the child was underwater for an extended period before anyone noticed her. Bradenton police charged the mother with child neglect causing great bodily harm just hours before Mother's Day after witnesses' stories failed to match the footage.



A 32-year-old woman is in jail after her 4-year-old daughter drowned during an after-hours pool party at a Bradenton apartment complex Saturday night.

Bradenton pool party investigation

What we know:

According to police, Rosette Pierrecius and her daughter were attending a party at the Kendall Ridge Apartment complex pool, even though they did not live there.

The Bradenton Police Department received a call at 9:10 p.m. Saturday and arrived three minutes later to find the child had been pulled from the water.

While officers provided first aid, police said the girl had already been submerged for a significant amount of time while the party continued.

The pool area at the Kendall Ridge Apartment complex in Bradenton where a 4-year-old girl was found at the bottom of a pool during an after-hours party.

Surveillance video evidence

The backstory:

Detectives reviewed security camera footage from the scene, which they said showed the child was underwater for a long time before anyone realized she was missing.

Meredith Censullo with the Bradenton Police Department said the video footage did not match the accounts provided by the mother and other witnesses at the scene. Police noted that no one was watching the child while the after-hours celebration took place.

Mother facing neglect charges

What they're saying:

"It’s a tough choice to charge a mother who has just lost a child," Censullo said, but added it was clear to investigators that Pierrecius was not looking after her daughter properly.

Just hours before Mother’s Day, police placed Pierrecius in handcuffs and charged her with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Bradenton police arrested Rosette Pierrecius after surveillance footage showed her child was underwater for an extended period of time without being watched. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Legal proceedings in Manatee County

What we don't know:

The State Attorney’s Office has not yet made a final determination on whether formal charges will be upgraded or changed following the girl's death. It is also unclear exactly how many people were at the pool or how the unauthorized after-hours party was organized.

Upcoming court appearance

What's next:

Pierrecius remains in jail as the investigation continues. She is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on June 26.