USF men's track & field team complete American Conference season sweep

One was good, but two was twice as nice for the USF men's track & field team.

"I would like to think it was a pretty big milestone," said Bulls head coach Erik Jenkins.

Already the American Athletic Conference indoor champions, the Bulls men's team completed the season sweep over the weekend by adding the outdoor season title to their trophy case by winning 10 events at the conference championship meet.

"It was a blessing, to me, but to my team also," said sophomore long jumper Goodness Iredia.

The titles hand Jenkins and the Bulls both their first and second conference titles in program history, all in a matter of months.

"For a program as young as we are, trying to find our identity as we move forward, I think that was a plug in the right direction that we want to see ourselves go into," said Jenkins.

As it turns out, however, completing the best season in program history was always a part of the plan for Jenkins and the Bulls.

In fact, part of Jenkins' recruiting pitch to his athletes was about the promise of where the USF track & field program could go one day.

Pictured: Erik Jenkins

"He told me that he is building a team," said Iredia. "I wanted to be part of the history of what is going to happen at USF."

Now, as program records continue to fall and the titles follow, the Bulls program is no longer simply on the rise, but a program that has arrived.

"I told these young men and young women before the meet that 'You guys are truly the ones that are going to change this program for a long time,'" said Jenkins.

It is a program that continues to reach for new milestones, however.

"This is something we want to do on a consistent basis. It's not just a flash in the pan," Jenkins said.

These milestones just happen to be measured, not in trophies alone, but in meters in milliseconds.

