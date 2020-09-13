Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
5
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Vázquez, Arroyo HR, last-place Red Sox beat 1st-place Rays 6-3

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Yairo Munoz #60 of the Boston Red Sox slides in safely with a double as Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays waits for a late throw in the first inning at Tropicana Field on September 13, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Fl

Expand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the last-place Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Martín Pérez (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.

Kevan Smith hit a home run for the Rays, who have lost four of six.

Tampa Bay completed the season series 7-3 against the Red Sox. The Rays have won 14 of the last 18 games between the teams.

Arroyo homered for the second consecutive game, a two-run drive during the sixth against Ryan Thompson that made it 6-3.

Vázquez hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Rafael Devers had an RBI double and J.D. Martinez hit a run-scoring grounder off Pete Fairbanks (4-3) as Boston took a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

After Willy Adames reached on shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin’s throwing error, Smith put the Rays up 3-2 in the fourth on his first homer since Sept. 20, 2019.

The error was Lin’s second of the game and the third by Boston.

Yairo Muñoz opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton before Vázquez gave Boston a 2-0 lead on his homer.

Morton allowed three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Mike Brosseau had an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

NUMBERS

Martinez had been hitless in 22 at-bats before an infield single in the fourth. ... Boston 1B Bobby Dalbec had his six-game RBI streak end. The Red Sox rookie record for consecutive games with an RBI is seven, held by Dom DiMaggio (1940) and Chuck Schilling (1961) according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the seventh and has a hit in 22 of his last 26 games

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi, who strained his left hamstring scoring Saturday night, is expected to be out at least two to three weeks.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck will make his major league debut Tuesday night at Miami. He was taken by Boston in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) will go against Washington RHP Anibal Sánchez (2-4) Tuesday night.