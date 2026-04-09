HCSO fires high-ranking deputy accused of drinking alcohol on the job

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The Brief A major with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is out of a job following an internal administrative review. According to HCSO, Major Troy Morgan was terminated on Wednesday. HCSO officials said an internal review found that he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.



A major with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is out of a job following an internal administrative review.

According to HCSO, Major Troy Morgan was terminated on Wednesday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that he was fired after an internal review found that he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

A now-deleted biography page on the HCSO website stated that Morgan had been with the agency for more than three decades.

Courtesy: HCSO

What they're saying:

"Major Morgan dedicated many years of service to this organization, and this outcome is not one we ever want to see," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "But the expectations we place on our employees are clear. We are entrusted by this community to serve with integrity, sound judgment, and professionalism at all times. When those standards are not met, we must take decisive action. We also recognize that situations like this can involve personal struggles, and we hope he gets the help he needs."