Man found dead in downtown Tampa, person of interest detained: Police

The Brief Police say a man was found dead with injuries in downtown Tampa after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person Friday afternoon. The Tampa Police Department says a person of interest was detained and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death. The case remains active, with police urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.



One person was detained and police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Friday afternoon in downtown Tampa.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the 800 block of East Zack Street, following a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one person of interest was detained.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine that person’s involvement and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the person detained.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to submit a tip anonymously.