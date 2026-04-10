Shelby Nealy gets death penalty in 2018 triple murder of ex-wife's family in Tarpon Springs

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The Brief A Pinellas County judge sentenced Shelby Nealy to death for murdering his wife’s parents and brother, after a jury recommended the death penalty in an 11-1 vote. Prosecutors said Nealy killed the family in 2018 to avoid being caught for the earlier killing of his wife, Jaime Ivancic, whose death he initially covered up. The court ruled that aggravating factors outweighed more than 40 mitigating factors, giving Nealy three death sentences.



A Pinellas County judge sentenced Shelby Nealy to death for the brutal murders of his then-wife’s parents and her brother.

The backstory:

According to court records, the murders were part of an effort by Nealy to avoid being caught in the earlier killing of his ex-wife, Jaime Ivancic, in Pasco County in 2018.

Nealy's ex-wife, Jaime Ivancic

Nealy previously pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Ivancic, Laura Ivancic, and Nicholas Ivancic. A jury later recommended the death penalty by an 11-1 vote for each.

Timeline:

Investigators say Nealy strangled and beat his wife, buried her body and then used a cover-up story for nearly a year.

Prosecutors say Nealy later traveled to Tarpon Springs with a plan to eliminate potential witnesses, killing Jaime Ivancic's family members with a hammer over the course of two days in December 2018 while staying at their home.

Victims (left to right): Richard Ivancic, Laura Ivancic, and Nicholas Ivancic

Dig deeper:

The judge found that the state proved multiple aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt, including Nealy’s prior violent felony convictions, his gruesome murders committed to avoid arrest, and the reasoning behind the killings that were cold, calculated and premeditated.

The court said those factors outweighed dozens of mitigating circumstances presented by the defense.

The other side:

The defense argued Nealy’s mental health history, traumatic upbringing, brain injuries and expressions of remorse were key parts of evidence. The judge acknowledged more than 40 mitigating factors, each with different levels of significance.

However, the court ultimately ruled those factors did not outweigh the severity and brutal nature of the crimes.

The judge imposed three death sentences — one for each victim.

Nealy had already been serving a 30-year prison sentence for pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jamie Ivancic.

What's next:

Nealy will be taken to the Florida Department of Corrections, while the case is reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court.