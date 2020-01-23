What's next for Jameis Winston? NFC stars weigh in

The Buccaneers have a major decision on March 18 when quarterback Jameis Winston becomes a free agent. Their options are to transition or franchise tag him -- costing the franchise between $25 and $27 million next season, commit to Winston long term, or let him sign with another team.

FOX 13 Sports spoke with several NFC South divisional opponents of the Bucs, who didn’t seem to have a bad thing to say about Winston.

“I talked to Jameis the other day,” said Saints quarterback Drew Brees as he gave one of his sons a piggyback ride off the Pro Bowl practice field. “I wish him nothing but the best.”

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, whose job description is to sack Winston, was a bit more candid.

“You know he's got the arm. He's got all the throws. He's got all the talent, and the mindset to want to win,” Jordan said. “He's always trying to make a play. At the end of the day that's a dangerous thing.”

Most players can only give a competitor’s perspective on Winston, but few can give much more beyond that. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is an exception. Cousins was slapped with the franchise tag in back-to-back offseasons by Washington before signing a three-year, $84-million contract with Minnesota in 2018.

“It's just a part of the hand I was dealt, and I made the most of it,” Cousins told FOX 13 Sports. “I really have no regrets.”

Jameis Winston throws a pass at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (FOX 13 / file photo)

Advertisement

Cousins also feels Winston will have no regrets once a decision is made.

“He'll find a place, whether it's Tampa or somewhere else, and he's just fine.”

