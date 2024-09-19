Where to watch NFL games: Week 3

article

We're already well underway into the NFL season, and the Bucs are one of a handful of teams to start 2-0, marking their fourth straight season of doing so.

The Chiefs, Texans, and Lions sit atop the FOX Sports power rankings going into Week 3, but the Bucs aren't too far behind at No. 6 with +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Week 2 saw some shockers and upsets, with the Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings knocking off the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and, of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avenging their playoff loss to the Detroit Lions with a 20-16 victory in the Motor City.

The Bucs will host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on FOX, facing off against their second rookie quarterback in three games. Denver drafted former Auburn and Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Nix has been inconsistent early on, completing just under 60% of his passes to the tune of 384 yards and 4 INTs with only a rushing touchdown.

The Broncos defense might prove to be a bit more formidable than their offense, as they're coming off of a good showing against the Steelers and Justin Fields. Denver gave up only 251 total yards in the 13-6 loss.

Week 3 will pit some of the undefeated teams against each other, with the Texans and Vikings squaring off and the Chargers taking on the Steelers.

America's Game of the Week features two teams that have underperformed early on in the season. The Ravens sit at 0-2 after suffering a come-from-behind loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hope to right the ship after getting handily defeated by the Saints.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.