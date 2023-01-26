Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officer, EMS workers
Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a driver were fired Monday in connection with the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Police bodycam footage shows five Memphis officers attacking and beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. The 29-year-old father died three days later.
The arrest and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on January 7 sparked investigations at the state and federal level – and outrage across the country.
The fifth officer, Demetrius Haley, has not paid his $350,000 bond and remains in jail.
The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. ET.
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane."
Here’s what we know about Tyre Nichols, his death and what led to criminal charges for the officers involved.