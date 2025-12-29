Semi-truck driver who rammed group outside Tampa gentleman's club, killing 1, sentenced

The Brief The truck driver convicted of ramming into a group of people outside a nightclub on Adamo Drive in August 2024 is going to prison for the rest of his life. Dylan Fogle killed a 44-year-old father and injured two other people after he was booted from the Emperor's Gentleman's Club. He was convicted in early December and was officially sentenced on Monday to spend the rest of his life in prison, a required sentence under Florida law.



A judge officially sentenced Dylan Fogle for ramming a semi-truck into a group of people standing outside a gentleman's club in Tampa last year.

What we know:

Video of the incident showed Fogle driving the semi after he was booted from the Emperor's Gentleman's Club for being inappropriate with a staff member. One man among the group was killed, and two others were injured.

The judge said the case is perplexing, because the convicted has no criminal history.

He got into a brief altercation outside the club before getting into the truck at around 4 a.m. on August 13, 2024. He was intoxicated, and according to prosecutors, had sent a bevy of text messages at around the same time saying what he was about to do.

The crash killed 44-year-old father, Giovanni Soto.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Fogle tearfully told the judge that what he did was wrong.

"I would just like to say that I'm deeply, deeply sorry for what happened," said Fogle. "If I could, I would so trade places with the victim. And then I'm so sorry for the families, but they're having to go through this because of the hurt and pain."

Fogle did have several people testify on his behalf today, including members of his family, who said he was well known for helping people out while on the road and that he had followed his dreams of working on vehicles.

"You're a person who people care about," said Judge Lyann Goudie of the 13th Judicial Circuit. "You're a person who cares about other people. But on this particular night, within the two-hour period that preceded this event, during this event you didn't care about anybody. And you didn't think about anybody and the crime you engaged in is monstrous. There's no other way to describe it."

Soto's daughter, who is a teenager, told the court previously that he was the backbone of their family.

What's next:

Fogle has been found guilty of first-degree murder, DUI manslaughter and other charges relating to the crash. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars over what happened in a period of just a few seconds.