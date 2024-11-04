Lakeland's city commission approves 6th and largest solar energy farm

The City of Lakeland will now be home to its sixth and largest solar energy farm yet. City commissioners approved the 450-acre facility Monday morning which will be located near Florida Polytechnic University's campus.

Edge Solar will be able to generate 74.8 megawatts of power compared to 15 megawatts currently generated by the city's existing five solar farms, which are considerably smaller.

In a 25-year power purchase agreement, Lakeland Electric will pay $45.5 per megawatt hour to Williams Companies.

"This is power coming in the door," said Mike Dammer, the utility's emerging technology manager. "Our job is to make power and this is an opportunity to buy it without having to capitalize."

The solar farm will be built on land near Florida Polytechnic University's campus that's not economically viable and has poor soil.

"Williams has owned this in its portfolio since the early 80s, and it has been a reclaimed mine site from the 90s," said Seth Blackwell, Williams Companies' business development lead. "We felt it was most advantageous to be utilized from an energy production standpoint in mostly solar since they don't have firm foundations."

Lakeland Electric will still be able to use their natural gas generation as well, but will be able to use solar to hedge against volatile changes in natural gas pricing.

Dammer said they're always looking into the next generation of power.

"We cannot be a monlithic industry anymore," he said. "We have to be flexible and nimble and by creating this diversity in power, we're able to do that."

The project will be completed in early 2027.

