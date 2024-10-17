Large algae bloom seen off Florida’s Gulf coast one week after Hurricane Milton

Water quality experts are keeping a close eye on the Tampa Bay area's waters after satellite images show a large algae bloom off Florida’s Gulf coast in the days after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Dr. Dave Tomasko, the executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, collected water samples in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Thursday to test for the presence of red tide and bacteria, including vibrio vulnificus, which is also known as "flesh-eating bacteria."

The water samples will be analyzed by scientists at the University of Florida Center For Coastal Solutions. Results should be ready soon, and more testing will be conducted next week.

Researchers will study how much bacteria is present in the water and where it came from.

"What is the level of bacteria and is it just bacteria from [vegetative debris] or is it bacteria from sewage? That's what we need to figure out," Tomasko said. "So bacteria and red tide are the most important things for us to be sampling right now."

Daily satellite images from NOAA, which started Friday, October 11, after Hurricane Milton made landfall, show a large algal bloom presence up and down the Bay Area coast.

This bloom could be red tide, which can kill fish and make humans sick. Some experts said it is likely red tide, but more testing is needed, which is something that’s been tricky after Milton destroyed boats and marinas and knocked out power.

Satellite images from NOAA.

"So we need to find out, is that big red tide that’s offshore, is it making it into our bay?" Tomasko said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did test water samples near the Sunshine Skyway and also near Pinellas beaches on Wednesday. They found red tide was not present.

Data from FWC’s online map shows "very low" levels of red tide were found in samples taken near Anna Maria Island on Wednesday. And what Tomasko saw while out on his boat Thursday seems to support this, too.

"Right now, don't look that bad out there. I mean, no fish kills. Lots of oxygen. No signs of red tide. So, I think we're going to be okay for a while," Tomasko said. "Keep this wind out of the east, northeast, because that'll keep that red tide away."

