Florida lawmaker files bill to protect state parks from development months after protests

A Florida lawmaker is initiating a push to protect state parks.

Senator Gayle Harrell filed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit sporting amenities on state park land. It comes months after a controversial attempt to build golf courses, pickleball courts and a hotel at a handful of state parks.

The State Park Preservations Act would stop golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts and more from being built on state park land.

Parks would also have to prioritize conservation-based activities, like fishing, camping, biking, hiking, nature study and more, the bill says.

PREVIOUS: State delays meetings on Florida park developments after backlash

The bill comes after statewide, bipartisan protests in August after a former DEP employee leaked plans for pickleball courts, a 350-room hotel and a golf course at some state parks.

The State Park Preservations Act comes after statewide, bipartisan protests in August.

According to the bill, "conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses" don't include sports that require facilities, like golf courses, tennis courts and pickleball courts.

It does allow for cabins and campsites with limitations. Cabins would only allow a maximum of six people.

The bill wouldn’t allow buildings that would "cause significant harm to the resources of the state park."

The State Park Preservations Act would stop golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts and more from being built on state park land.

"We were very surprised to see what happened this summer, including at Jonathan Dickinson and other state parks," Harrell said in a statement. "We want to make sure we are preserving natural habitat — and the kinds of outdoor activities to allow the parks remain their natural habitat."

Governor Ron DeSantis said at the time that he didn’t know about the plans until they were leaked.

The DEP said the proposals could be done with little impact on natural habitats, and that they thought there was a large group of people who would be interested in the proposed facilities.

The bill still has a ways to go, but if it’s ultimately passed and signed into law, it would go into effect in July 2025.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: