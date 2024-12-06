Sunshine state sees a solar surge, ranking second nationwide

It’s no surprise that Floridians are using their sunshine.

Florida is now a leader in solar energy, ranking second nationwide for solar power capacity behind Texas. This year, nearly 30,000 residents installed solar panels.

"That’s why they call it the Sunshine State. It makes sense to take advantage of the natural gift we have," said Stephen Smith, CEO of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

One major factor behind the surge is the significant drop in the cost of solar panels, which has fallen by about 40% in the last decade.

Solar energy benefits buyers and the environment , especially during hurricane season.

"With solar and battery storage, you can keep the lights on while others are without power for days," Smith said. "The bottom line for why solar is so important for environmental protection is it is displacing the burning of fossil fuels, primarily the burning of either coal or fossil gas."

Despite the upfront costs—often $10,000 or more—Smith points out that solar is a long-term investment that pays off through savings and increased home value .

"If you're staying in the home long term, you'll recoup the investment and see savings," Smith explained.

Smith believes Floridians should utilize their namesake resource even more.

"The fact that we don’t use it more just makes no sense," Smith said.

