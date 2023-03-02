Good Day Garden: How to change crops with the seasons
David Whitwam says it’s important to change crops as the seasons start to change instead of trying to get out the last drop from last season’s plants.
How to prepare a summer garden
David Whitwam explains how to prepare a summer garden in the spring.
Trellis benefits when growing peas
David Whitwam with Whitwam Organics explains the benefits of having a trellis in the garden when it comes to growing vegetables.
Good Day Garden: Large zucchinis are ready for harvest
When it comes time to pick a zucchini David Whitwam says it’s more important to look at color and texture than size.
Good Day Garden: How to grow onions
When planting onions it’s important to take note if they are short-day or long-day onions.
It’s a tale of two gardens as the seasons change
David Whitwam with Whitwam Organics explains the end of winter crops as the weather warms up and we plan for spring and summer vegetables.
What to plant in garden amid yo-yo temperatures
David Whitwam says he’s gearing up to plant warm weather crops despite temperatures that keep bouncing from hot to cold and back again because the heat is coming.
Installing a trellis for peas in a garden
David Whitwam explains the best way to get peas to grow in your garden.