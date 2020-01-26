Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas. 

Tampa Bay athletes react to Kobe Bryant's death

The outpouring of condolences and shared memories flooded social media after news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line

Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview. 