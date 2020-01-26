Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
SkyFOX pilot 'surprised' by choice to fly Bryant's chopper despite dense fog
Investigators spent Monday going through the wreckage of Kobe Bryant’s downed helicopter. Early reports indicate the helicopter carrying Bryant and eight others was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough for Los Angeles-area police choppers to remain grounded.
Orange Coast College baseball coach among victims of Calabasas chopper crash
The head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was among the nine victims of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his four daughters, the school confirmed this afternoon.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
Gianna 'GiGi' Bryant, 13, among nine victims of Calabasas helicopter crash
Rising 13-year-old basketball star Gianna Bryant and her dad, retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, officials said.
#RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was reportedly among five people killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday. He was 41 years old.
Tampa Bay athletes react to Kobe Bryant's death
The outpouring of condolences and shared memories flooded social media after news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line
Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, died Sunday when his helicopter crashed north of Los Angeles.
Dallas Mavericks will retire number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant
After the passing of Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, the Dallas Mavericks announced that no Maverick will ever wear number 24.
Crowd at NFL Pro Bowl chants Kobe Bryant's name following moment of silence
The crowd chanted 'KOBE' as the moment of silence came to a close.
Kobe Bryant fan in China returns NBA star's Lower Merion High School jersey after realizing it had been stolen
When a Kobe Bryant fan in China realized the NBA star's Lower Merion High School jersey he bought online was stolen, he returned it.