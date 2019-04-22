Take a walk through the canopy of Dade City
TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park is both thrilling and relaxing for visitors who take a walk through the treetops of Dade City.
Unexpected beauty at Moccasin Lake Nature Park
In an unlikely location, at the base of US 19 in Clearwater, sits the lush beauty of Moccasin Lake Nature Park./
Tampa Riverwalk transformed the outdoor experience of downtown
The Riverwalk connects miles of trails with restaurants, museums, recreation areas, and more in the heart of downtown Tampa.
The view above Giraffe Ranch in Dade City, Florida
You don't have to leave the country to go on safari and see exotic animals roaming freely. In the hills of farmland once occupied by cattle and horses in Dade City, Florida, Giraffe Ranch is home to animals like antelopes, rhinoceros, and, of course, giraffes.
Artsy, charming Gulfport, seen from above
Gulfport, Florida has been called artsy, charming, and welcoming, with fun boutiques and great restaurants lining its streets. The FOX 13 Drone Zone gives you a look at everything this south Pinellas County town has to offer.
Grass is always greener at Bay Breeze Farms
From front yards to soccer fields and golf courses, Bay Breeze Farms in Ruskin has been helping beautify the Tampa Bay area for years. In this Drone Zone segment, we're taking you high above the farm to show you how they grow and harvest hundreds of acres of sod.
Drone Zone: Bayshore Boulevard
Bayshore Boulevard has long been a defining feature of Tampa and the Tampa Bay. The bike and pedestrian path connects South Tampa to downtown's Riverwalk and hosts events like the yearly Gasparilla pirate festival parade.
Drone Zone: Murals of Lake Placid
You may think of colorful caladiums when you think of Lake Placid in Highlands County, but 49 colorful murals depicting the area's history and heritage are this city's little-known gen.
Biggest inflatable park opens in Sarasota
It has billed itself as the largest inflatable park in the country, and you can find it right in Sarasota. Jumpin Fun Inflata Park is 15,000 square feet with over a dozen fun zones to take part it. It's loads of fun.
Drone Zone: Lake Placid caladiums
Colorful caladiums stretch as far as the eye can see in Lake Placid, Florida, the Caladium Capital of the World. A colorful, 100-acre caladium farm owned by Bates Sons and Daughters who ship these beautiful plants all over the world.
Drone Zone: Bradenton Beach
It's a small town known for its fishing piers and sugar sand beaches. The locals share with us why they love Bradenton Beach.
Drone Zone: Anna Maria Island
It's a quant beach town with incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay. We're taking you high above Anna Maria Island to show you the little slice of paradise.
Drone Zone: Safety Harbor
It has waterfront views, a historic park and great restaurants. Safety Harbor has also had some very famous visitors.
Drone Zone: Tampa rowing camp
For the first time, Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department is offering rowing classes and camps for most ages and abilities.
Drone Zone: San Antonio
San Antonio, FL is a small city located just east of St. Leo University. While small, the Pasco County city has a long history.
Drone Zone: Dade City
Dade City is a small suburb located northeast of Tampa. While it may be small, there is more than enough for residents and visitors to do and see.
Drone Zone: Micanopy, Florida
Just south of Gainesville is a small town with lots of history. Dating back to 1821, Micanopy is Florida’s oldest continually inhabited community in the interior of the state.
Drone Zone: Harvestmoon Fun Farm
There’s a farm in Hernando County where you can get lost among the sunflowers, literally. Harvestmoon Fun Farm’s sunflower maze is back for its sixth season.
Drone Zone: Weeki Wachee Springs State Park
From mermaid shows to up-close encounters with wildlife, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida’s most unique family destinations. Usually, drones aren't allowed at the park, but we got special access.
Drone Zone: Tampa Fire Rescue Training Grounds
During a fire emergency, teamwork and training can be the difference between life and death. So at the Tampa Fire Rescue Training Grounds just outside of downtown Tampa, new recruits get hands-on experience battling blazes.