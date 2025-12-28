Man charged with DUI after crash that killed teen: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

HCSO says at 5:14 p.m. on Dec. 26, a mother and her 16-year-old daughter were driving northbound on 30th Street Northeast in their sedan when they began crossing the intersection of Covington Garden Drive in Apollo Beach.

Deputies say a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Dominic Frye was traveling westbound on Covington Garden Drive and ran the stop sign at 30th Street Northeast. They say the truck struck the passenger side of the sedan.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Frye was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, and DUI with property damage or personal injury.

What they're saying:

"During a time meant for gathering and celebration, a young life was taken because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Let this be a heartbreaking reminder that one reckless decision can have life-altering consequences. We will continue to hold those accountable who turn our roadways into places of tragedy instead of safety."