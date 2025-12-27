Fire destroys two semi-tractor trailers and damages third in Hernando County

article

Hernando County Fire Rescue posted on social media that they were called to the RaceTrac on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville overnight Friday.

They arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a semi-truck.

Multiple other HCFR units were requested due to the proximity of other vehicles.

Two semi-truck trailers were completely destroyed, with a third sustaining fire damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.