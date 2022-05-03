Questions of Supreme Court's politics raised as chief justice orders leak investigation
Scholars said there was never a time the court wasn't political, given presidents themselves are political, and they appoint justices. Even John Adams got heat for appointing Federalist John Marshall.
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.