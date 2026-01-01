Tampa man arrested for shooting motorcyclist in Pinellas Park neighborhood: Police

The Brief A Tampa man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting a motorcyclist in a Pinellas Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 7100 block of 63rd Street while fireworks were going off in the street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Tampa man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting a motorcyclist in a Pinellas Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they arrested Barut Montijo, 34, after the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the 7100 block of 63rd Street while fireworks were going off in the street.

READ: 1 dead after Port Richey shooting stemming from altercation

What we know:

Officers said a 22-year-old victim was riding a motorcycle in the road when he got involved in an argument with a woman. During the argument, Montijo tried grabbing the motorcyclist while he was trying to leave the area. That's when the victim backed up his motorcycle and continued in the argument, PPPD said.

Pictured: Barut Montijo. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators said Montijo grabbed a gun from his waistband, which is when the motorcyclist tried riding away from the scene on his motorcycle. However, officials said Montijo fired the gun multiple times, hitting the victim.

Dig deeper:

The motorcyclist was later found at a nearby friend's house, which is when he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Pinellas Park police said he is now in stable condition.

After the shooting, authorities said Montijo ran off from the scene, but he later returned and surrendered to investigators. That's when he was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.