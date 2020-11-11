Hurricane Eta information: Citrus County

Ongoing updates from Citrus County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Campuses of Citrus County public schools will be closed Thursday, November 12, 2020. All students will transition to remote learning Thursday, November 12, 2020.

SANDBAGS:

COUNTY: Citrus County will open self-serve sites at Bi-Centennial Park (501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River, FL 34429) and Homosassa Area Recreational Park (4414 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa, FL 34446).

CRYSTAL RIVER: Sandbags are available at Crystal River Firehouse at 650 NW 3rd Avenue. The location is a self-serviced sandbag station with bags and sand provided.

EVACUATIONS:

Advertisement

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Citrus County EOC: http://www.sheriffcitrus.org/emergency-management.php