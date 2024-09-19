Likelihood of development increases for tropical disturbance near Gulf of Mexico

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The odds of development are increasing for a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that could shift up into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure could form late this weekend or early next week over the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

READ: Julio Foolio murder: Death penalty may be on table for suspects accused of killing Florida rapper

After that, gradual development of the system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC expects this to happen sometime through the middle part of next week.

The NHC forecasts a near-zero chance of development for this disturbance over the next two days and a 40 percent chance of development over the next week.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

This tropical system is linked to a phenomenon known as the Central American Gyre, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg. This area of low pressure has historically fueled tropical storm formation in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

According to FOX Weather, the Gyre feeds off moisture streaming in from the Pacific Ocean and forms near or over Central America.

Organized low-pressure centers can develop within the large eyre if conditions become favorable for tropical development, and incredibly warm waters in the Caribbean make for conducive conditions at the moment.