Hurricane names 2024: Here’s why the list may look familiar

The 2024 hurricane season is expected to be one of the most active on record, with a predicted 23 names that may look familiar.

The list of hurricane names is rotated every six years, so the 2024 list will be a repeat of 2018 except for Florence and Michael. Those names were retired due to the damage the storms caused.

What are the 2024 hurricane names?

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Why are hurricanes named?

According to the National Hurricane Center, using short, distinctive names in written and verbal communication is quicker and more accurate than using older, more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods. Plus, the organization states that using easily remembered names reduces confusion when two or more storms are happening simultaneously.

NHC says for several hundred years, hurricanes in the West Indies were named after saints.

Closer to home, military meteorologists initially used a haphazard system involving the phonetic alphabet to name storms – such as hurricanes Baker, Dog, and Easy in 1950.

The United States Weather Bureau, now called the National Weather Service, began creating more familiar lists of storm names in 1953. They were all women’s names at first, but that changed in 1978 at the direction of then-Secretary of Commerce Juanita Kreps.

READ: How the fading El Nino pattern will impact hurricane season activity in 2024

The 21-name lists – one for each letter of the alphabet, minus the less-common letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z – are now maintained and updated by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

A permanent 6-year storm list began in 1979. The names repeat, but if a storm is particularly costly or deadly, it is removed from the list, or retired. When that happens, the WMO committee selects a name beginning with the same letter to replace it.

What happens if the hurricane names run out?

Until 2020, when all the hurricane names were used, the Greek alphabet came into play, and storms were called Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Zeta, Eta, Theta, etc. That happened twice - once in 2005 and again in 2020.

Now, instead of using the Greek alphabet, a list of supplemental tropical cyclone names will be used.

What happens if a storm forms outside of hurricane season?

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. If a storm forms outside of those dates, it will assume the next name on the list depending on the year. For example, if a storm forms in December, it will be called the next name on that year's list. If it forms in February, it will take a name from the upcoming season.

What hurricane names are retired?

Agnes 1972

Alicia 1983

Allen 1980

Allison 2001

Andrew 1992

Anita 1977

Audrey 1957

Betsy 1965

Beulah 1967

Bob 1991

Camille 1969

Carla 1961

Carmen 1974

Carol 1954

Celia 1970

Cesar 1996

Charley 2004

Cleo 1964

Connie 1955

David 1979

Dean 2007

Dennis 2005

Diana 1990

Diane 1955

Donna 1960

Dora 1964

Dorian 2019

Edna 1954

Elena 1985

Eloise 1975

Erika 2015

Eta 2020

Fabian 2003

Felix 2007

Fifi 1974

Fiona 2022

Flora 1963

Florence 2018

Floyd 1999

Fran 1996

Frances 2004

Frederic 1979

Georges 1998

Gilbert 1988

Gloria 1985

Greta 1978

Gustav 2008

Harvey 2017

Hattie 1961

Hazel 1954

Hilda 1964

Hortense 1996

Hugo 1989

Ian 2022

Ida 2021

Igor 2010

Ike 2008

Inez 1966

Ingrid 2013

Ione 1955

Iota 2020

Irene 2011

Iris 2001

Irma 2017

Isabel 2003

Isidore 2002

Ivan 2004

Janet 1955

Jeanne 2004

Joan 1988

Joaquin 2015

Juan 2003

Katrina 2005

Keith 2000

Klaus 1990

Laura 2020

Lenny 1999

Lili 2002

Luis 1995

Maria 2017

Marilyn 1995

Matthew 2016

Michael 2018

Michelle 2001

Mitch 1998

Nate 2017

Noel 2007

Opal 1995

Otto 2016

Paloma 2008

Rita 2005

Roxanne 1995

Sandy 2012

Stan 2005

Tomas 2010

Wilma 2005

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter