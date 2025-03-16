Tracking severe weather in Florida: Timeline, forecast and live weather maps

The Brief A severe weather threat is expected for the Tampa Bay area on Sunday afternoon into the evening. FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says the threat of a tornado and flooding is low, but high winds and heavy rain could be more likely. This weather impact is extending all the way up the east coast.



A tornado watch for areas just north of the Tampa Bay region has been extended until 3 p.m. as storms are expected to move in on Sunday evening.

Severe weather threat on Sunday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says this weather impact is extending all the way up the east coast.

Severe weather threat across the east coast on Sunday.

Local perspective:

The majority of the impact to the Tampa Bay region is expected to happen on Sunday evening.

As of Sunday morning, Mills says that wind speeds should stay between 10 and 20 MPH when the storms move in around 3 p.m.

Temperatures should remain comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Mills says the threat of a tornado and flooding is low, but high winds and heavy rain could be more likely.

Severe weather is expected in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills.

