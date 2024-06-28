Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic disturbance could strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend

A third tropical wave has formed in the Atlantic, and an existing storm system is likely to become Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend, the NHC forecasted.

Three tropical waves the NHC is monitoring on Friday morning

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a tropical wave a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, joining the two other systems it has been monitoring this week.

Invest 95L has a high chance of development over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Invest 95L's chances of developing into a named storm have increased, and it is likely to develop this weekend. According to the NHC, it could become a tropical depression or develop into Tropical Storm Beryl, our second named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Invest 95L likely to become tropical depression or storm this weekend

This wave has an 80 percent chance of development over the next 2 days and a 90 percent chance of development through the next week.

Spaghetti models show the potential paths for Invest 95L as it nears likely formation this weekend

The storm is expected to move west at 15 to 20 mph towards the Windward Islands, but its path past that is unclear. Those in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system, the NHC said.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said we don't typically track storms like this in late June, but record high temperatures in the western Atlantic are leading to more tropical activity.

"It feels like it's September to the water down here, rather than late June," Osterberg said. "And that's why this is beginning to develop, and it's going to develop as it moves into the eastern Caribbean."

Osterberg added that some computer models have this system developing into hurricane status, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Invest 94L continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity in the Western Caribbean near the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, presenting some chances of development over the next few days.

The NHC gives this storm a 20 percent chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30 percent chance of development through the next week.