Tropical Storm Elsa information: Hardee County
Ongoing updates from Hardee County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.
SANDBAGS:
None currently available.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
SCHOOLS:
School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Hardee County EOC.
ELSA LATEST:
Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
