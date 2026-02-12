Hernando County Schools employee arrested on armed kidnapping and robbery charges

article

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Lyndell G. Hudson II was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals Service.

He was arrested on multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a firearm.

HCSO stated that the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Hillsborough County, which was investigated by the Tampa Police Department.

Hudson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will not return to campus.

What's next:

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, and after he is processed, he will be taken to Hillsborough County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing.