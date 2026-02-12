One hospitalized in Brooksville crash causing ‘major delays’

article

Commuters in Hernando County are facing delays after a crash at the intersection of Sunshine Grove Road and Jacqueline Road, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded to the scene just before noon, and they confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital.

Pictures from the scene show that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The southbound lanes of Sunshine Grove Rd. are currently closed.

Drivers are being told to expect "major delays" in the area while crews work to clear the wreckage.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim has not been released. The names of the people involved have not been released either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.