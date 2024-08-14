Tropical Storm Ernesto nearing hurricane strength in path through Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ernesto is nearing hurricane strength as it moves over Puerto Rico and Caribbean islands on Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm conditions are expected to continue over the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques over the next several hours.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said our latest forecast has Ernesto reaching Category strength after reentering the Atlantic on its way toward the small island of Bermuda.

"Bermuda's a small island, and it's out in the middle of the Atlantic, so it's very hard to get a direct hit," Osterberg said. "So, we're going to watch it very closely to see how the cone is narrowing."

He said it could reach hurricane status by 8 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Osterberg said in the U.S., the major impacts will be high waves, leading to some dangerous rip currents off the east coast. It will also result in some drier air in Florida.

