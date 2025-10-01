Dinner DeeAs recipe: Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chef John Harrell joins us to make his favorite sandwich. Together with his wife Amy, they run St Pete's Offset Sandwich Exchange, a food truck with a permanent home at Green Bench Brewing. He shared a recipe direct from his menu — his Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, plus an Asian-Style Cucumber Salad, all of which you can have on the table in under 30 minutes. Plus the sauces & glazes can be kept for making it a second... or third... time!

Click here for a printable version of the recipes below. If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p on Fox 13 Tampa Bay and 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando.

Offset Beer Batter

Ingredients

½ pitcher Green Bench Light Lager

4 scoops Drake’s Fry batter

1 cup water

Directions

Whisk together lager with 2 heaping scoops Drake’s Fry batter. Add 2 more scoops, whisk. Batter should be very thick. Add 1 cup water until batter reaches thick pancake consistency.

Korean Fried Chicken Sauce (Gochujang Glaze)

Ingredients

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup gochujang paste

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 cup white cane vinegar

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tbsp ground black pepper

Directions

Over medium heat, mix all ingredients in sauce pot and bring to boil, stirring regularly. Simmer on low to reduce. Let cool before using.

Dill Aioli

Ingredients

2 cups mayo

1 tbsp pickle juice

⅓ cup diced pickles

1 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp white vinegar

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp diced fresh dill

1 tsp onion powder

Directions

Mix and blend all ingredients. Make sure to leave some chunks of pickles in sauce.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

thinly sliced chicken breast

Offset Beer Batter (see recipe above)

oil, for frying

butter

brioche bun

Dill Aioli (see recipe above)

bread and butter pickles

Korean Fried Chicken Sauce (Gochujang Glaze) (see recipe above)

fried garlic

white sesame seeds

shredded lettuce

Directions

Thinly slice chicken breast cut to your liking. Dip chicken breast into wet batter. Slightly hold chicken in oil until batter starts to crisp up before dropping fully to avoid sticking to bottom or creasing. Fry for about 6 minutes at 350° F or until internal temperature reaches 165° F. Once fried, let rest to let chicken fully crisp up. Griddle buttered brioche bun until nicely toasted. Spread Dill Aioli on brioche bun with bread and butter pickles. Dip or toss chicken breast in Gochujang Korean Pepper Sauce. Place sauced glazed chicken breast on bun on top of pickles. Top chicken with fried garlic and white sesame seeds and shredded lettuce.

Asian-Style Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

1 European cucumber, sliced

¼ cup thin sliced red onion

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp chili flakes

2 tsp honey

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp salt and pepper

2 tbsp sliced green onion

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Directions

In small mixing bowl, combine soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, chili flakes, honey, sesame oil, and salt and pepper. Pour over sliced veggies and incorporate well. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.