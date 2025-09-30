Dinner DeeAs recipe: One Pot Tortellini Soup with Sausage

It's a 1-pot dinner as we welcome back Chef Maddison Hebenstreit from Highlands County farm-to-table food truck Juniper. And she says this is a dish with ingredients you might already have on hand.

One Pot Tortellini and Soup with Sausage

Ingredients

oil or cooking fat (optional)

1 package chicken sausage

salt and pepper to taste

1 box roasted red pepper and tomato soup

2 cups chicken broth

1 bag frozen tortellini

1 bag fresh spinach, chopped

Directions

Slice chicken sausage and brown in large pot until internal temperature reaches 165° F. Add soup along with chicken broth to thin out soup. Bring to simmer. Once simmering, add tortellini and chopped spinach. Cook on medium for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste and serve.

Homemade Garlic Bread

Ingredients

1 block salted butter, softened

7 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp italian seasoning

½ cup mayo

1 cup italian five cheese blend

1 loaf french bread, sliced length wise

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Combine garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, butter in small bowl then spread evenly across bread. Combine mayo and cheese in small bowl then spread evenly across bread. Bake in oven for approximately 10 minutes or until top begins to brown. Let sit for 5 minutes then slice and serve.

Mixed Greens Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp mayo

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp grated garlic

1 tsp granulated white sugar

2 cups spring mix

½ cucumber, sliced

½ cup sliced tomato

¼ cup sliced red onion

2 tbsp feta

Directions

Combine balsamic vinegar, mayo, Dijon mustard, grated garlic, and granulated white sugar in bowl. Drizzle over salad. Combine spring mix, cucumber, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and feta in bowl. Serve immediately.

