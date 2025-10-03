Dinner DeeAs recipe: Salmon a la Toscana

Our guest today is Luis Rovira from Tampeño Fish and Meat Market in Tampa. They blend "Spanish, Italian and Cuban flavors" — and it's Italy we head for as Luis is sharing a recipe for Salmon a la Toscana direct from their menu.

Click here for a printable version of the recipes below.

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request!

See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p on Fox 13 Tampa Bay and 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando.

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets, with skin (8 oz each, 2 lb total)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp paprika

¾ cup white wine

2 minced garlic cloves

¼ sweet onion, julienned

¾ cup olive oil

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter (6 oz)

white wine, to de-glaze pan

water, for boiling pasta

1 tbsp coarse salt

16 oz linguine pasta

½ cup fish stock

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup cherry/grape tomatoes, halved

1 tsp oregano

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 handfuls chopped baby spinach

fresh chopped herbs (italian parsley or basil), for plating

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Cut salmon into 8 oz pieces (4 fillets), if not already cut. Season both sides of salmon with salt, pepper and paprika. Heat large skillet or saute pan over medium heat, add butter and olive oil. When hot, place salmon filets in pan, skin side up and sear for 3–4 minutes until crispy and caramelized. Flip salmon (skin side down) and add garlic and onion to pan, sear for another 2 minutes. Add splash of white wine and cook another minute then remove from heat and set aside. Keep remaining oil, butter, garlic and onions in pan. Coat bottom pf baking pan with drizzle of olive oil and another splash of white wine, then transfer salmon from skillet or saute pan to baking sheet and place in preheated oven for about 10 minutes. While salmon is baking, place large stock pot on stove with water ¾ to brim or a little higher set on high heat to bring to boil. Add coarse salt, then pasta and cook according to package directions. Put skillet or saute pan back on medium heat. Add fish stock, heavy cream, cherry or grape tomatoes, oregano and grated Parmesan. Stir until well blended and cheese has completely melted. Bring to simmer and reduce heat to low. Remove salmon from oven, once internal temp is at 145° F or 10 minutes has passed. Add 2 handfuls spinach to sauce, stir and cook until wilted. Add salmon fillets back into sauce (skin face down) for another 2 minutes. Remove and plate salmon. Strain pasta and incorporate into skillet or saute pan. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Roll pasta around tongs to plate next to salmon. Add grated Parmesan and fresh chopped basil to top before serving.

