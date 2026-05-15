Mastering Homemade Japanese Curry

Chef Ken Lumpkin from Tzeva in Sarasota's Art Ovation hotel brings a taste of his heritage to the kitchen with this traditional Japanese chicken curry, a beloved comfort food passed down through three generations. Learn the "Zen of rice" and master traditional knife skills like sogigiri and rangiri to create a rich, aromatic meal that feels like a warm hug in a bowl.

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Wash short grain rice, rinsing 3 times until water runs clear. Add water to rice in 1 to 1 ratio and let rest 20 minutes before cooking.

Toast whole spices (fennel seeds, cardamom, fenugreek) in pan until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Let cool, then grind in spice mill with bay leaf.

Combine ground toasted spices with turmeric, paprika, allspice, coriander, cumin, nutmeg, cinnamon, garlic powder, cloves, orange peel, black pepper, cayenne, ginger powder, chili powder, red pepper, and white pepper to create spice blend.

Melt butter in pan over medium-high heat. Add flour and mix to incorporate. Cook, stirring constantly, until roux reaches dark tan color (about 20 minutes).

Add 4 tbsp spice blend to roux and cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat and set aside.

Cook rested rice in rice cooker.

Prep chicken using sogigiri (bias cut) to increase surface area.

Heat neutral oil in 3-4 quart pot over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown for 5–10 minutes.

Add diced onions to pot and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Pour stock into pot and bring to simmer.

Place portion of curry roux into ladle, submerge partially in stock, and stir within ladle to dissolve roux slowly into liquid.

Add peeled and diced potatoes, diced bell pepper, and carrots cut using rangiri (rolling cut) technique. Add optional ginger, garlic, and grated apple if desired.

Simmer until vegetables are tender, about 15–20 minutes. If curry is too thin, add more roux; if too thick, add splash of water.

Season with salt to taste.