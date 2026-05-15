Convicted felon, known gang member arrested for drug trafficking: HCSO
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APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon and known gang member on Wednesday after serving a search warrant in Apollo Beach.
Deputies arrest 3-time convicted felon
According to HCSO, Abraham Ruelas, 25, is a documented Latin Kings gang member and three-time convicted felon.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The HCSO Gang Unit served a search warrant at a house in Apollo Beach. During the search, detectives recovered cocaine, marijuana, promethazine with codeine, psilocybin, a firearm and ammunition.
Ruelas faces multiple felony charges, including:
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Trafficking in cocaine (28 to 200 grams)
- Trafficking in Hydrocodone (300 grams to 30 kilograms)
- Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver
- Possession of cannabis sativa resin
- Keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ruelas was arrested following the search warrant.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.