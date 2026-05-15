Convicted felon, known gang member arrested for drug trafficking: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a known gang member and three-time convicted felon after a search warrant led to the seizure of drugs. HCSO said Abraham Ruelas, 25, is a documented Latin Kings gang member. Ruelas was charged with several felony charges.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon and known gang member on Wednesday after serving a search warrant in Apollo Beach.

Deputies arrest 3-time convicted felon

According to HCSO, Abraham Ruelas, 25, is a documented Latin Kings gang member and three-time convicted felon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The HCSO Gang Unit served a search warrant at a house in Apollo Beach. During the search, detectives recovered cocaine, marijuana, promethazine with codeine, psilocybin, a firearm and ammunition.

Ruelas faces multiple felony charges, including:

Felon in possession of ammunition

Felon in possession of a firearm

Trafficking in cocaine (28 to 200 grams)

Trafficking in Hydrocodone (300 grams to 30 kilograms)

Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver

Possession of cannabis sativa resin

Keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ruelas was arrested following the search warrant.