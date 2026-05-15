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Convicted felon, known gang member arrested for drug trafficking: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 15, 2026 7:20am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a known gang member and three-time convicted felon after a search warrant led to the seizure of drugs.
    • HCSO said Abraham Ruelas, 25, is a documented Latin Kings gang member.
    • Ruelas was charged with several felony charges.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon and known gang member on Wednesday after serving a search warrant in Apollo Beach.

Deputies arrest 3-time convicted felon

According to HCSO, Abraham Ruelas, 25, is a documented Latin Kings gang member and three-time convicted felon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The HCSO Gang Unit served a search warrant at a house in Apollo Beach. During the search, detectives recovered cocaine, marijuana, promethazine with codeine, psilocybin, a firearm and ammunition.

Ruelas faces multiple felony charges, including:

  • Felon in possession of ammunition
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Trafficking in cocaine (28 to 200 grams)
  • Trafficking in Hydrocodone (300 grams to 30 kilograms)
  • Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver
  • Possession of cannabis sativa resin
  • Keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ruelas was arrested following the search warrant.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety