Here at DinnerDeeAs.com we’ve got quite the treasure trove of recipes - there’s something for everyone, no matter what you’re hungry for! While every single one is worthy of making into a meal, if you’re new to us, you might not know where to start, so let us share our Top 5 Most-Read Recipes.

Number 5 is a family recipe shared by Chef Clayton Parrett from Hew Parlor and Chophouse in Dunedin’s Fenway Hotel, a Cornbread Casserole. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

At number 4 in our countdown, this recipe comes from Chef Wesley Roderick of Tampa sandwich shop ‘Supernatural’. He joined us to share his take on the classic combo of Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Your third most-read recipe was from Sean Ferraro of Madison Avenue Pizza. You might know them from their inventive culinary creations on Instagram, but don’t let the crazy flavors fool you, this is a man who is a pizza perfectionist! He shared with us how he does his dough. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Our second most-read recipe is not just for breakfast anymore! Chef Dernier Buleje from ‘The Dan’ restaurant in Tampa’s Hotel Flor, shared how he makes Shrimp and Grits. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

And finally, your number one most-read recipe is another one passed down through the generations, and a one-pan meal of cozy comfort food. Chef Ken Montgomery made us his Grandma's Chicken and Dumplings. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

