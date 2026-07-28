Quick & Easy Tuna Poke Bowl
Chef JLW Johnston from Tampa restaurant 1983 joins Dinner DeeAs to show you how to recreate their signature, restaurant-quality Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl right in your own kitchen! Learn the professional secrets to flash-searing fresh yellowfin tuna in a Togarashi spice crust, cooking perfectly seasoned sticky sushi rice, and making a zesty homemade ginger-soy poke dressing from scratch. Packed with vibrant toppings like kimchi, edamame, and pickled cucumbers, this high-protein bowl comes together in under 30 minutes for an unforgettable weeknight meal.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
1983 Poke Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp finely minced shallots
- 1/2 tsp finely minced Fresno pepper
- 2 tsp cilantro leaves
- 1/4 tsp lime zest
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 2 tsp lime juice
Directions
- Micro-plane ginger straight down against teeth.
- Finely mince shallots and Fresno pepper.
- Place ginger, shallots, Fresno pepper, cilantro leaves, lime zest, sesame oil, soy sauce, and lime juice in bowl.
- Whisk ingredients together and refrigerate until serving.
1983 Sushi Rice
Ingredients
- 2 cups dry sushi rice
- 2 ¼ cups water
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1/3 cup sushi vinegar
Directions
- Wash sushi rice 3 times with water until water runs clear to remove starch.
- Combine washed sushi rice, water, salt, and sugar in rice cooker or pot.
- Cook in rice cooker or simmer on low covered for 15–18 minutes, then let stand for 10 minutes.
- Fold in sushi vinegar gently while rice is warm.
- Spread on flat plate or wide bowl to cool.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Ingredients
- 16 oz sushi grade ahi tuna
- 4 tbsp tamari
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp Togarashi seasoning
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- 2 cups cooked sushi rice
- 8 oz pickled cucumber slices
- 8 oz kimchi
- 4 oz shelled edamame
- 4 oz baby heirloom tomatoes, halved
- 4 oz shaved carrots
- 4 oz spicy mayo
- 2 tbsp sliced scallions
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
Directions
- Brush tamari evenly over all sides of ahi tuna loin.
- Mix all-purpose flour and Togarashi seasoning in shallow dish.
- Dredge ahi tuna in flour mixture, coating all sides evenly.
- Heat canola oil in pan over high heat.
- Add ahi tuna and flash sear for 30 seconds per side, keeping center rare.
- Remove ahi tuna from pan and let rest for 2 minutes, then slice into 1/4-inch thick pieces.
- Mound cooked sushi rice into centers of 4 serving bowls.
- Arrange pickled cucumber slices, kimchi, shelled edamame, baby heirloom tomatoes, and shaved carrots in clean sections around one half of rice in each bowl.
- Fan sliced ahi tuna across remaining half of rice.
- Drizzle 1983 Poke Dressing over sliced ahi tuna.
- Zig-zag spicy mayo over top and garnish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds.
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