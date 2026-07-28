Quick & Easy Tuna Poke Bowl

Chef JLW Johnston from Tampa restaurant 1983 joins Dinner DeeAs to show you how to recreate their signature, restaurant-quality Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl right in your own kitchen! Learn the professional secrets to flash-searing fresh yellowfin tuna in a Togarashi spice crust, cooking perfectly seasoned sticky sushi rice, and making a zesty homemade ginger-soy poke dressing from scratch. Packed with vibrant toppings like kimchi, edamame, and pickled cucumbers, this high-protein bowl comes together in under 30 minutes for an unforgettable weeknight meal.

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1983 Poke Dressing

Ingredients

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp finely minced shallots

1/2 tsp finely minced Fresno pepper

2 tsp cilantro leaves

1/4 tsp lime zest

2 tsp sesame oil

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tsp lime juice

Directions

Micro-plane ginger straight down against teeth. Finely mince shallots and Fresno pepper. Place ginger, shallots, Fresno pepper, cilantro leaves, lime zest, sesame oil, soy sauce, and lime juice in bowl. Whisk ingredients together and refrigerate until serving.

1983 Sushi Rice

Ingredients

2 cups dry sushi rice

2 ¼ cups water

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1/3 cup sushi vinegar

Directions

Wash sushi rice 3 times with water until water runs clear to remove starch. Combine washed sushi rice, water, salt, and sugar in rice cooker or pot. Cook in rice cooker or simmer on low covered for 15–18 minutes, then let stand for 10 minutes. Fold in sushi vinegar gently while rice is warm. Spread on flat plate or wide bowl to cool.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ingredients

16 oz sushi grade ahi tuna

4 tbsp tamari

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp Togarashi seasoning

2 tbsp canola oil

2 cups cooked sushi rice

8 oz pickled cucumber slices

8 oz kimchi

4 oz shelled edamame

4 oz baby heirloom tomatoes, halved

4 oz shaved carrots

4 oz spicy mayo

2 tbsp sliced scallions

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Directions

Brush tamari evenly over all sides of ahi tuna loin. Mix all-purpose flour and Togarashi seasoning in shallow dish. Dredge ahi tuna in flour mixture, coating all sides evenly. Heat canola oil in pan over high heat. Add ahi tuna and flash sear for 30 seconds per side, keeping center rare. Remove ahi tuna from pan and let rest for 2 minutes, then slice into 1/4-inch thick pieces. Mound cooked sushi rice into centers of 4 serving bowls. Arrange pickled cucumber slices, kimchi, shelled edamame, baby heirloom tomatoes, and shaved carrots in clean sections around one half of rice in each bowl. Fan sliced ahi tuna across remaining half of rice. Drizzle 1983 Poke Dressing over sliced ahi tuna. Zig-zag spicy mayo over top and garnish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds.

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