Recipe: Bourbon BBQ Chicken

We make chicken with a boozy BBQ sauce, a salad fresh from Florida and homemade pound cake! Our second Chicken Week dinner was shared by Chef Gaston Merideth, a veteran of the Coast Guard who also has his own line of BBQ Sauces and seasonings.

Floridian Salad

Ingredients

6 strawberries, halved

1 mango, sliced

6 raspberries

6 blackberries

1 grapefruit, scored

1 orange, scored

6 grape tomatoes, halved

1 Hass avocado, peeled and sliced

1 cucumber, scored skin and sliced

1 lime

1 tsp olive oil

microgreens

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cut and prepare all fruits as listed. Refrigerate for one hour to chill. Squeeze lime juice over sliced avocado. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil. Chill for one hour. Sprinkle salt and pepper on avocado and cucumber before refrigerating for one hour.

Citrus Vinaigrette

Ingredients

juice of 1 orange

juice of 1 lemon

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp Creole mustard

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl. Blend in olive oil to emulsify. Chill for one hour. Shake before using.

Pound Cake

Ingredients

8 oz unsalted butter

2 cups sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

6 whole eggs, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 oz butter (for grilling)

Directions

Preheat convection oven to 325° F or conventional oven to 350° F. Soften butter in mixing bowl. Add sugar and mix for 2 minutes. Add flour, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until just blended. Pour into greased or lined loaf or bundt pan. Tap to level. Bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Rest for 20 minutes, then remove from pan. Cool on rack for one hour. Heat skillet, add 1 oz butter, and grill pound cake slices for about 1 minute per side.

Strawberry Topping

Ingredients

1 pint strawberries, washed, quartered, and dried

1 ½ cups sugar

½ tsp white balsamic vinegar

Directions

Gently mix strawberries, sugar, and vinegar. Leave at room temperature for two hours, stirring occasionally. Ensure sugar is dissolved and syrupy. Serve over grilled pound cake with optional whipped topping.

Bourbon BBQ Chicken

Ingredients

6 oz chicken breast, trimmed and flattened

1 tbsp Red Brick seasoning

2 oz Chef G’s Florida Bourbon BBQ Sauce

1 ½ oz avocado oil

Directions

Remove chicken from refrigeration. Preheat skillet on medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with Red Brick seasoning on both sides. Add oil to skillet and sear chicken for 3–4 minutes per side. Remove from pan, sprinkle with more Red Brick seasoning, and drizzle with Bourbon Sauce. Serve with Floridian Salad.

