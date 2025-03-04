Recipe: Bourbon BBQ Chicken
We make chicken with a boozy BBQ sauce, a salad fresh from Florida and homemade pound cake! Our second Chicken Week dinner was shared by Chef Gaston Merideth, a veteran of the Coast Guard who also has his own line of BBQ Sauces and seasonings.
Floridian Salad
Ingredients
- 6 strawberries, halved
- 1 mango, sliced
- 6 raspberries
- 6 blackberries
- 1 grapefruit, scored
- 1 orange, scored
- 6 grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 Hass avocado, peeled and sliced
- 1 cucumber, scored skin and sliced
- 1 lime
- 1 tsp olive oil
- microgreens
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Cut and prepare all fruits as listed. Refrigerate for one hour to chill.
- Squeeze lime juice over sliced avocado. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil. Chill for one hour.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper on avocado and cucumber before refrigerating for one hour.
Citrus Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- juice of 1 orange
- juice of 1 lemon
- juice of 1 lime
- 1 tsp Creole mustard
- 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a bowl.
- Blend in olive oil to emulsify. Chill for one hour. Shake before using.
Pound Cake
Ingredients
- 8 oz unsalted butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 6 whole eggs, beaten
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 oz butter (for grilling)
Directions
- Preheat convection oven to 325° F or conventional oven to 350° F.
- Soften butter in mixing bowl. Add sugar and mix for 2 minutes.
- Add flour, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until just blended.
- Pour into greased or lined loaf or bundt pan. Tap to level.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
- Rest for 20 minutes, then remove from pan. Cool on rack for one hour.
- Heat skillet, add 1 oz butter, and grill pound cake slices for about 1 minute per side.
Strawberry Topping
Ingredients
- 1 pint strawberries, washed, quartered, and dried
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- ½ tsp white balsamic vinegar
Directions
- Gently mix strawberries, sugar, and vinegar. Leave at room temperature for two hours, stirring occasionally.
- Ensure sugar is dissolved and syrupy. Serve over grilled pound cake with optional whipped topping.
Bourbon BBQ Chicken
Ingredients
- 6 oz chicken breast, trimmed and flattened
- 1 tbsp Red Brick seasoning
- 2 oz Chef G’s Florida Bourbon BBQ Sauce
- 1 ½ oz avocado oil
Directions
- Remove chicken from refrigeration. Preheat skillet on medium-high.
- Sprinkle chicken with Red Brick seasoning on both sides.
- Add oil to skillet and sear chicken for 3–4 minutes per side.
- Remove from pan, sprinkle with more Red Brick seasoning, and drizzle with Bourbon Sauce.
- Serve with Floridian Salad.
