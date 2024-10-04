Recipe: Boursin Rigatoni Casserole, Citrus Salad

This recipe comes to us from Chef Arturo Lo, with French brasserie and bakery Boulon in Tampa. He told us "I chose this recipe because it reminds me of my friends and family gatherings. A pasta casserole is an easy, tasty, and shareable dish. Also, it's an awesome way to spend time with my son and wife."

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Boursin Rigatoni Casserole

Ingredients

1 lb rigatoni pasta

olive oil (for cooking pasta)

1 cup pasta water (reserved from cooking)

salt (for cooking pasta)

12 oz cremini mushrooms, roasted with garlic

10 oz cherry tomatoes, blistered and skinned

6 oz minced garlic

1 qt heavy cream

6 Boursin cheese wheels

1 lb spinach

8 oz panko breadcrumbs

3 lemons, zested

8 oz Parmesan cheese, grated

fine herbs (thyme, rosemary, basil), to taste

½ lb mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Cook rigatoni in salted boiling water with drizzle of olive oil until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining and set aside cooked pasta. In baking tray, roast minced garlic and cremini mushrooms with olive oil and salt in preheated oven for about 10 minutes. In another tray, roast cherry tomatoes for 10 minutes. Once cool, peel off skins. Heat heavy cream in pot and gradually mix in Boursin cheese until fully incorporated and mixture thickens. In food processor, combine panko breadcrumbs, fine herbs, lemon zest, and grated Parmesan cheese. Process until mixture is finely combined. Add drizzle of oil to large pot over medium-high heat. Warm roasted mushrooms and tomatoes. Once hot, add spinach and prepared cream sauce. Fold in cooked rigatoni, combining thoroughly. Transfer mixture to greased, heat-safe casserole dish, spreading evenly to edges. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese and panko-herb mixture. Bake in oven at 350° F for 20 minutes or until golden brown on top to your liking.

Citrus Salad

Salad Ingredients

mixed green lettuce (washed)

1 red onion, julienned

1 pt cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 avocado (diced)

Citrus Vinaigrette

5 oz fresh lemon juice

½ tbsp honey

½ tbsp Dijon mustard

salt and white pepper, to taste

½ qt olive oil

Directions

Combine all ingredients for citrus vinaigrette and blend with stick blender. Combine salad ingredients and toss with prepared vinaigrette.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.