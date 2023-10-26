Recipe: Chicken Milanese with Tomato Mozzarella Arugula Salad

'Chef Butta', Michael Buttacavoli, is Executive Chef of award-winning Tampa restaurant Cena. He brings us his 'Chicken Milanese with Tomato Mozzarella Arugula Salad' plus a 'Dessert DeeA' ! An almighty Almond Cake.

Chicken Milanese

Ingredients

4 oz skin off chicken breast (pounded out)

1 cup flour

2 eggs

2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

Olive oil for sautéing

Directions

Lightly pound out chicken breast.

Have 3 bowls set - one with flour, one with eggs, and one with breadcrumbs.

Place chicken in flour and dredge completely, then dip into egg, then place in breadcrumbs and coat both sides.

Heat a generous amount of olive oil then place chicken into pan and cook both sides.

Pull chicken out of pan when cooked and rest on a paper towel.

Tomato Mozzarella Arugula Salad

Ingredients

Ciliegine mozzarella (cut in half)

Cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

Arugula

Basil

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Place mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula in bowl and season with oil and vinegar.

Almond Cake

Ingredients

16 oz almond flour

8 oz almond paste

1 cup sugar

3 tbsp almond extract

8 eggs

8 oz butter, melted

2 tbsp baking powder

Slivered almonds (for the top of cake)

1 tsp salt

Directions

Place almond paste in food processor and break down to smaller pieces, then add sugar and combine.

Next, add almond extract and then eggs and combine well.

Take the almond flour, baking powder and salt and add to processor and combine again.

Once flour is incorporated, add the melted butter and mix well to finish.

Place batter in a lined 10" x 2" round pan and garnish the slivered almonds on top to finish.

Bake at 350 °F with low fan for 45 minutes.

