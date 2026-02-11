Sarasota County charter boat captains protest program requiring permits to pick up customers at county parks

The Brief Charter boat captains in Sarasota County are protesting a new pilot program that requires permits to pick up customers at county parks. The county will issue only 100 permits, despite estimates of up to 400 charter companies operating locally. Commissioners unanimously approved the plan, citing concerns about overcrowding and unauthorized commercial activity.



Dozens of charter boat captains gathered at Nora Patterson Bay Island Park Wednesday to protest new county regulations that will soon require them to pay for limited permits to operate at public docks and boat ramps.

What we know:

Sarasota County commissioners recently approved a pilot program regulating the use of county-run docks and customer pick-up locations for charter and tour boat operators. Under the new rules, companies must obtain a permit to pick up customers at certain parks. Only 100 permits will be issued.

Charter companies can bid for up to two permits, with costs ranging from $1,200 to $5,000.

Why you should care:

Charter captains say the limits and added costs could hurt small businesses and newcomers trying to break into the industry.

Matt Fueyo, who owns Reel Tight Fishing Charters, helped organize the protest.

"This is going to be our chance to have our voices heard," said Fueyo, who estimates there are as many as 400 charter companies operating in Sarasota County, far more than the 100 permits being offered. "We want everybody to prosper. We want everyone to have a seat at the table, not just a few companies."

He also raised concerns about the financial impact.

"For the county to add another 5,000, 10,000 [dollars for] however many boats that you may have, to have that on to us is overkill," Fueyo said.

The backstory:

Commissioners cited concerns about an increase in unauthorized commercial watercraft, overcrowded parking lots and other issues at county parks.

"I'll support this moving forward today. Knowing well and fully understanding of that industry, you know, pick up a phone email, etc. How can we make it better?" said Sarasota County Commissioner Joe Neunder during the January 27 meeting.

Fueyo says captains are willing to pay reasonable fees but want fairness.

"We will pay a dollar amount to use the county parks. We just want it to be fair for everyone," he said.

He worries the program could especially impact younger captains trying to build their businesses.

"This is their career path; this is their dream. The county is going to be the one to tell them that they can't chase that dream," Fueyo said.

The permits apply to eight county parking areas:

Indian Mound Park

Loreto Court Bay Access

Marina Park and Boat Ramp

Nokomis Beach Park

Nokomis Beach Public Boat Ramp

Nora Patterson Bay Island Park

Snook Haven Park

Turtle Beach Park Boat Ramp

What's next:

Because this is a pilot program, commissioners say adjustments can be made after the first year. The permit requirement will apply at the eight listed county parks once the program takes effect.