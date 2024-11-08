Recipe: Coconut Crusted Grouper

We're celebrating seafood and sandwiches, using Yuzu in a side salad and sharing an end of summer cocktail. These recipes were shared by David Reyes, Executive Chef for 'The Trail Garden’ at St. Petersburg Distillery.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Homemade Tartar Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

¾ cup dill pickles, chopped

2 tsp capers, chopped

1 tbsp shallots, chopped

2 tbsp scallions, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

6 drops hot sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in bowl and fold together. Refrigerate until ready to serve, or use immediately.

Slaw

Ingredients

½ cup pineapple, chopped

1 cup Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

¾ cup homemade tartar sauce (see recipe above)

2 tsp honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients in bowl and fold together. Refrigerate until ready to serve, or use immediately.

Yuzu Vinaigrette

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp yuzu juice

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp honey

kosher salt, to taste

white pepper, to taste

Directions

Whisk all ingredients together in small bowl or shake in jar until well combined. Pour over salad and garnish with sliced tomatoes and pickled onions.

Coconut Crusted Grouper Sandwich

Sandwich Ingredients

4 pieces of grouper (5 oz each)

6 cups oil, for frying

4 potato buns

1 tomato, sliced

Dredge Ingredients

1 cup tempura flour

Tempura Batter Ingredients

2 cups tempura flour

1 cup coconut rum ( Oak and Palm Coconut Rum by Saint Petersburg Distillery or preferred brand)

1 cup water

2 tsp salt

Tempura Batter Directions

Combine tempura flour, coconut rum, water, and salt in bowl. Whisk until batter is smooth and lump-free.

Coconut Panko Crust Ingredients

1 cup coconut flakes (sweetened or unsweetened)

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Coconut Panko Crust Directions

Mix coconut flakes, panko breadcrumbs, and chopped cilantro in bowl Set aside for grouper crust.

To Build Sandwich

Heat oil to 350° F. Pat dry grouper pieces with paper towels. Set up dredging station with bowl of tempura flour for initial coating. Use dry-wet-dry method to coat grouper. First, dredge fish in tempura flour, shaking off any excess. Then dip floured grouper into prepared tempura batter, allowing excess to drip off. Finally, coat grouper with coconut-panko crust mixture, pressing gently to ensure proper adherence. Fry coated grouper in hot oil for 5–6 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. While fish fries, toast potato buns. Spread 1 tsp of Homemade Tartar Sauce on bottom half of each toasted bun. Place slice of tomato over tartar sauce. Once grouper is fried, place it on top of tomato slices. Add slaw on top of grouper, then top sandwich with other half of bun.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.