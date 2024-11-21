Recipe: Creole-Style Bouillabaisse

Joining us to share how he adds a Creole 'kick' to traditional French Bouillabaisse is Chef Joey Medellin. Chef Joey is the Executive Chef with Craft, a cruising restaurant on the Hillsborough River.

Creole-Style Bouillabaisse

Broth Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 bell pepper, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1 bay leaf

Pinch saffron

½ tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

14 oz can diced tomatoes

4 cups fish stock

1 cup dry white wine

2 tbsp tomato paste

salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Seafood

2 fillets fresh snapper

½ lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ lb mussels or clams (optional)

½ lb crab meat or claws (optional)

½ lb scallops (optional)

To Serve

crusty baguette or rustic bread, toasted

Rouille Sauce (see recipe below) or aioli for garnish

lemon wedges

Directions

Heat olive oil in large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and celery. Sauté 5–7 minutes until softened and fragrant. Stir in minced garlic and cook another 1–2 minutes, being careful not to burn garlic. Add smoked paprika, thyme, oregano, bay leaf, cumin, cayenne pepper, and turmeric (if using). Cook another minute to let spices bloom and release flavors. Pour in canned diced tomatoes, fish stock (or water), dry white wine, tomato paste, and sugar. Stir to combine, then bring mixture to simmer. Let broth simmer gently for 25–30 minutes to allow flavors to develop. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and cayenne for more heat. Add fish: while broth simmers, cut fresh fish fillets and sear each side for 4–7 minutes and set aside. Add shellfish: add shrimp, mussels, clams, and any other shellfish to pot. Cover and cook an additional 5–7 minutes, or until shrimp are pink and mussels or clams have opened up. Discard any shellfish that do not open. Once seafood is cooked, stir in fresh parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper to taste. For a little extra kick, add a dash more cayenne or hot sauce, depending on your preference. Ladle bouillabaisse into bowls and serve with toasted crusty bread on side. For final touch, drizzle with Rouille Sauce or aioli and garnish with lemon wedges.

Rouille Sauce

Ingredients

2 large egg yolks

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 small red or green chili pepper, seeded and finely chopped (or ½ tsp cayenne pepper)

½ cup Creole mustard

½ tsp paprika

1 tsp hot sauce

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp lemon juice, or to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

pinch of saffron threads steeped in 1 tbsp warm water for added complexity (optional)

Directions

Whisk yolk, garlic, chili pepper, and mustard together until smooth. Slowly drizzle in olive oil (¼ cup) while whisking continuously until smooth. Add paprika, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice, mixing thoroughly. Add salt, pepper, and more lemon juice or hot sauce to taste.

