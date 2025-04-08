Dad feels like 'coolest Papi' while introducing daughter to dolphin pal

A dad in St Petersburg, Florida, said that a friendly dolphin made him "the coolest papi" when he was able to introduce it to his daughter.

Footage filmed by Alexis Cruz shows him and his daughter interacting with the sea animal, which he affectionately calls Chip, due to a chip missing from its dorsal fin.

"My daughter didn’t believe that I had a dolphin friend, so I brought her to see for herself," Cruz told Storyful.

He said that he first met Chip one night after a jog – he sat down at the seawall and was startled when Chip "blew water and air" under his feet.

According to Cruz, Chip "feeds around the same time same place daily" and the dolphin made him "the coolest papi that day."